Are chickens livestock? Confusion ruffles feathers in Bargersville

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — When Amanda Dilley and her husband were planning their move home after a U.S. military assignment in Germany, they specifically chose the Johnson County community of Bargersville.

“If you look downtown, there's this big mural painted on one of the buildings that says ‘Growing Community Rooted in Agriculture,’” said Dilley. “So we were like, ‘Great! this is the exact place we want to live!’”

The Dilleys loved how rural agriculture was often found within German towns. They, too, wanted to plant a large garden and build a chicken coop in their yard in town.

She said other neighbors already had chickens, too.

Dilley looked up the town code to be sure and says, while livestock is prohibited in Bargersville, the USDA definition of ‘livestock’ does not include poultry. Poultry is in a separate category.

So the Dilley’s built their coop and bought their chickens. But this summer, about five years after launching their urban farm, the Dilley’s received a letter claiming they had violated the town ordinance.

“I thought it was a mistake,” said Dilley. “The ordinance says you can’t have livestock and I’m like, ‘We don’t have livestock. We have chickens.'”

Turns out, a neighbor had complained to town officials. And the dictionary Bargersville used to define the word "livestock" does include chickens.

“They said they used the Cambridge dictionary definition,” she said.

She also said the fine for violating the code is $100 per day.

The Dilley’s have had several hens for five years.

Town Manager Dan Cartwright told 13News in an email that the town council is taking a look at the issue to consider amending the code. For now, the town has suspended fines against the Dilleys.

“I think what used to be a very rural, small farm town is growing, and there are some growing pains with that,” said Dilley. “And so Bargersville is trying to find its identity while trying to hold onto that idea of a small farm town while also growing at a fast pace.”

Urban farming is catching on. In 2016, Indianapolis amended its zoning code to allow up to 12 chickens per household and up to one rooster – as long as the rooster is kept in a coop between dawn and dusk to minimize noise.

In Brownsburg, people who live on less than an acre may have up to three chickens. Those who live on more than an acre can have up to four.

In Bargersville, opinions vary.

“If they have a limit, I don’t have a problem with it,” said one man walking downtown.

“I feel like if you give them permission … it’s going to open up a can of worms and people will want a goat, turkey, something like that,” said another man.