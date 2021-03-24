1 dead after I-65 crash in White County

The driver of the Freightliner semi-truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — One person died Tuesday in a multiple-vehicle crash north of West Lafayette on Interstate 65 in White County.

Investigators said a red 2017 Freightliner semi-truck, pulling a tanker trailer containing a food-grade material, was driving in the northbound right lane of I-65 near the 187 mile-marker around 11 a.m. when it swerved into the left lane and struck a white 2014 GMC van, driven by James Harrington, 66, of Thomasville, North Carolina.

The GMC stopped in the median, but the Freightliner semi-truck went across the barrier and into the southbound lanes. The Freightliner semi-truck hit two trailers, which were being pulled by a blue 2019 Volvo semi-truck, driven by Frank Duran Jr., 56, of Chicago. One of the trailers split in half and caught on fire.

The Freightliner semi-truck and both trailers came to a stop in the ditch near the southbound lanes.

The driver of the Freightliner semi-truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The Carroll County coroner has not shared the deceased driver's identity at this time.