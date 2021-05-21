x
Chewy hiring nearly 500 people at Hendricks County fulfillment center

Full-time and part-time positions are available at the Clayton facility.
CLAYTON, Ind. — An online retailer of pet food and other pet-related products is hiring in Hendricks County.

Chewy is looking to fill more than 475 positions at it's fulfillment center in Clayton, which is roughly 20 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis.

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

New hires will get a $500 sign-on bonus, and employees will get a $500 bonus for referring someone to an open position.

According to Chewy, employees can earn up to $20.50 per hour, depending on their shift and role.

Click here to view open positions and apply. Interested applicants can also go to the fulfillment center at 1974 Innovation Blvd. for an in-person interview Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

