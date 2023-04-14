Cast of Netflix's 'Cheer' to perform in Indianapolis this summer

Tickets for the June 30 show at the Old National Centre are now on sale.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Athletes from the hit Netflix docuseries "Cheer" are coming to Indianapolis this summer.

A new live show, House of Cheer, will make a stop at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre on Friday, June 30. The show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets are now on sale and start at $39.95, plus fees.

Group ticket packages for 18 or more people are also available at a 10% discount, and include a group photo with the House of Cheer cast and a shout-out to the group from the stage. Email groups@houseofcheer.com for more information.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.)

House of Cheer features cast members Morgan Simianer, Maddy Brum, James Thomas, Kory Little, Angel Rice, Cassadee Dunlap, Harrison Milford, Gillian Rupert, Dustin Velazquez, Brett Kessler, Brock Donald, Tatiyanah Davis, and Ryan Claunch.