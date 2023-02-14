Charlie Puth to perform in downtown Indy this summer

You might be wondering, "How Long" until you get to see Charlie Puth live. The answer is sooner than you think.

INDIANAPOLIS — Charlie Puth will have Hoosiers "Up All Night" this summer when he performs in downtown Indianapolis as part of his 2023 tour.

EDITOR'S NOTE: We'd like to formally apologize for all the puns you're about to "Suffer" through... sorry.

You might be wondering, "How Long" until you get to see him live? The answer is sooner than you think.

Puth will perform at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Haven't seen Puth perform live before? Well, "There's A First Time For Everything!"

Tickets for the June show go on sale Friday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

The tour, called the "Charlie" Live Experience, kicks off in Dallas on May 24.

Puth has grabbed the "Attention" of billions of fans. He has amassed eight multi-platinum singles, four GRAMMY nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, a Critic’s Choice Award and a Golden Globe nomination.

Puth recently released his third studio album featuring songs like “Left and Right," “That’s Hilarious” and “Light Switch.”

The album has surpassed 1 billion global streams.

He's also known not only for his hit songs, but for collaborating on others. Puth co-wrote and produced The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s record-breaking single, “Stay,” which holds the title for the longest-reigning No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart and the first to lead it for double-digits - spending a total of eleven weeks at the top of the chart.

Some of the other stops on his tour include:

Sunday, June 18, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Monday, June 19, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Thursday, June 22, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Saturday, June 24, 2023 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival*#

Sunday, June 25, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory