Two people break into camper, paddle 12 miles down Blue River during meth-fueled excursion

The Indiana DNR arrested two paddlers in Washington County after police say they snorted meth and embarked on a 12-mile paddling trip.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — Charges are currently pending against two people after the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says they snorted methamphetamine before embarking on a 12-mile paddling trip on the Blue River in Washington County.

In a Facebook post by the Indiana DNR, conservation officers spent over seven hours searching for the pair after relatives reported them missing.

They were located safely in Harrison County in the morning hours of Aug. 3. The pair reportedly were not wearing life jackets at the time.

Conservation officers soon discovered that the pair had broken into a camper about nine miles downstream where they rested following their excursion. Charges are pending, DNR said.