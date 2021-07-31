Charges filed against Vauhxx Booker in Lake Monroe incident

Booker is accused of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and criminal trespass.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Charges have been filed against a man who said he was assaulted and pinned to a tree at Lake Monroe last summer.

According to court records, Vauhxx Booker is accused of battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and criminal trespass.

Sean Purdy and Jerry Cox II were previously charged in the July 4, 2020 alleged assault on Booker, a Black man. Booker said someone threatened to “get a noose” during the incident. The defendants claimed Booker and his friends were trespassing when they gathered at the southern Indiana lake.

Booker, a civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, said he called 911 after the assault he said left him with a mild concussion and bald spots on his scalp, along with a scratch on his cheek and an abrasion on his knee.