Aerial dancers above Monument Circle to be part of CFP entertainment

INDIANAPOLIS — The College Football Playoff committee announced Monday that international aerial dance group BANDALOOP will perform above Monument Circle the weekend leading up to the Jan. 10 game between Alabama and Georgia.

Fans who look up between acts during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! will see six vertical dancers on the Salesforce Tower as they mix choreography and climbing technology into their performance.

The dancers will combine a four-minute display of lights and music as they descend from the 49th to the 23rd floor of the city's tallest building.

The dancers will perform on Saturday, Jan. 8, and Sunday, Jan. 9 weather permitting.

“We have performed all over the world from the Artic to the Equator, on skyscrapers, iconic bridges, and cliff formations," said Thomas Cavanagh, BANDALOOP producer. "And we are looking forward to this special performance in Indianapolis to celebrate some of the most talented college athletes in the country.”

If you want to see a preview of the performances, the dancers will hold open rehearsal sessions between 6 – 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Jan. 5, 6, and 7.