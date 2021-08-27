Ceremony honors fallen firefighters

The names of the eight firefighters who died in the line of duty were added to a monument Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Professional Firefighters Union of Indiana held a ceremony Friday to honor the lives of fallen firefighters.



The names of eight firefighters who died in the line of duty were added to a monument.



Two of the firefighters added Friday died in 2019, but due to the pandemic they were unable to honor them last year.



Family, friends and loved ones attended the memorial. Governor Eric Holcomb called the faller firefighters "Hoosier heroes."

"On behalf of 6.8 million Hoosiers, one big family that don't personally know yours, please know that we know of them. We know what they did for us and we honor them today and 364 days to follow," Holcomb said.