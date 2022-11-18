Indianapolis trio hosting 5th annual sneaker convention in Noblesville

Attendees will have the chance to buy, sell and trade their own sneakers.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One of Indiana's biggest shoe conventions is back, but at a new location in Hamilton County.

On Sunday, three young men from the west side of Indianapolis will be hosting their fifth sneaker convention, hoping to draw in hundreds of sneaker lovers from all over.

Central Kicks Sneaker Convention will display thousands of sneakers in an atmosphere with live music, food trucks and much more. Attendees will also have the chance to buy, sell and trade their own sneakers.

Tyler Smith, Owen Ezell and Dustin Cronnon formed Central Kicks as a way to further their interest in sneakers after high school. The trio said this convention allows people to get an early start on Christmas presents, while skipping the long lines in stores.

"This is the place to go get them, where you don't have to wait in line, you don't have to wait for them to get to you, and they're right in your hand, and they're all 100% authentic. So it's just a good spot to get your fits together for the winter," Smith said. "Just a big shopping spot for lower prices than you're going to find online and at the store."

The convention takes place Sunday, Nov. 20 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds. So far, 100 vendors have signed up, with more than 500 people expected to attend.

Click here to purchase tickets, which start at $15.