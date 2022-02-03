Central Indiana school closings and delays

INDIANAPOLIS — As winter weather moves across the area, Indiana schools and businesses have made the call to close down, delay classes or change their hours.
By midnight on Thursday, more than 400 schools and businesses had announced changes to their schedules due to a winter storm that is bringing as much as 15 inches of snow to parts of the state.
Were your kid's classes canceled? If so, keeping them entertained on a snow day isn't always easy, especially if you are working. Here are a few ways to keep them occupied while the snow cancels in-person school.
- Arts and Sciences: The YouTube Channel Art for Kids Hub offers videos with step-by-step directions that are easy to follow. With these lessons, kids can make Valentine's Day cards for family and friends.
- Arts and Sciences: The Children's Museum has a series of Children's Museum at Home videos, which offer science experiment tutorials.
- Careers: The Nat Geo Kids online series You Wanna Be What? showcases people with interesting careers. Episodes include space suit designers and snake charmers. If you pay for Discovery +, consider the show Dirty Jobs.
- History: If it's a history lesson the kids prefer, try out "The Who Was Show" on Netflix. The show teaches kids about historical figures.
General: The Indianapolis Public Library has a section on their site dedicated to free music and book downloads. They offer videos and books via platforms including Kanopy, Tumble Book Library, and Hoopla.
