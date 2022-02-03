Central Indiana school closings and delays

Many central Indiana schools and businesses have decided to close due to winter weather. Click on the link below for a complete list of closings and delays.

INDIANAPOLIS — As winter weather moves across the area, Indiana schools and businesses have made the call to close down, delay classes or change their hours.

By midnight on Thursday, more than 400 schools and businesses had announced changes to their schedules due to a winter storm that is bringing as much as 15 inches of snow to parts of the state.

(Click here for an updated list of school closings and delays)

Were your kid's classes canceled? If so, keeping them entertained on a snow day isn't always easy, especially if you are working. Here are a few ways to keep them occupied while the snow cancels in-person school.