Priest suspended over inappropriate conduct allegation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Diocese of Lafayette suspended a central Indiana priest after receiving allegations of inappropriate conduct with a minor.
Father James De Oreo was suspended from public ministry Friday.
The Diocese said the allegation violates the Diocesan Code of Conduct for Clergy.
The Diocese said the allegation has been reported to Indiana Child Protective Services.
The Diocese said anyone with information about misconduct during Father De Oreo’s ministry as a priest or seminarian should call Child Protective Services at 1-800-800-5556 or local police.
To date, Father James De Oreo has not been charged with a crime.
