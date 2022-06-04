Central Indiana Police Foundation offers new way to support officers

Anyone can sponsor a central Indiana officer with a minimum donation of $100.

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a new way to support those who serve and protect in central Indiana.

The program is called "Sponsor an Officer," through the Central Indiana Police Foundation (CIPF).

"Maybe you know an officer that you think is a good guy or woman and they do great work, and you want to thank them for what they do," said Lisa Rollings, executive director of CIPF.

Rollings said anyone can sponsor any central Indiana officer, with a minimum donation of $100.

"With those $100, they would get a note and a coin, and then, we would take $25 to use toward our operation expenses, and then, use $50 to invest in making sure that we are here for years to come and can support our officers," Rollings said.

That $25 would go toward funding programs, including training for officers (as well as K-9 officers), community police relations and helping families of officers injured or killed in the line of duty.

"We come alongside that family and try to provide resources, collect funds, and set up, for example, trust funds for the children," Rollings said.

"The community's help allows us to do a better job in policing and serving the community," said Commander Phil Burton with IMPD.

Burton said this type of initiative is key for all agencies – especially with new equipment.

"Any time we can get assistance with equipment, just for different cameras for officers to have as their evidence technicians, for my bike unit, which allows us to do additional patrols downtown," Burton said.

Rollings said the foundation has a goal to raise $500,000, however that goal may not be reached for another year, when departments are expected to receive the funds.

If you would like to donate or sponsor an officer, click here.