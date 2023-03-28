Central Indiana police departments hand out gift cards instead of tickets

"No Ticket, Let's Fix It" is a partnership between the Central Indiana Police Foundation and Jiffy Lube of Indiana.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Next time you get pulled over for a busted break light, you might get a gift card instead of a ticket.

"No Ticket, Let's Fix It" is a partnership between the Central Indiana Police Foundation and Jiffy Lube of Indiana.

As part of the campaign, local police officers are equipped with $25 Jiffy Lube gift cards. During routine traffic stops for vehicle violations, those officers hand out gift cards, rather than tickets or fines, to help cover the cost of bringing a vehicle's maintenance up to speed.

Jiffy Lube of Indiana President and Owner Steve Sanner says it's all about creating happy endings.

"Business is good," said Sanner, "but what is our legacy going to be? What can we do to make a difference?"

Sanner said the campaign initially started in 2021 as a way to bring the community and local police together.

"There's just absolutely no downside," said Beech Grove Deputy Police Chief Tom Hurrle.

The Beech Grove Police Department is just one of 20 central Indiana departments participating this year.

"Any chance that we get to show that we are actual people that have a heart and care about the citizens that we serve, we should take it," said Hurrle.

So far this year, Sanner said Jiffy Lube has distributed 300,000 gift cards. Each is worth $25.

Sanner said Jiffy Lube will continue printing the gift cards as long as officers need more.

"Officers are here to serve and protect, so anything that we can do to help the message get out there that we're here to keep you safe," said Sanner. "We think this will help."

Hurrle said an officer's goal during routine traffic stops is to protect the safety of the people on the road and to reduce the number of traffic-related injuries or fatalities.

Keeping your car's maintenance up to date helps with that, according to Hurrle. He says his officers appreciate the chance to be part of that process.

"The people that have gotten them, they have been surprised to the point where some of them even get emotional about it. I think out officers really enjoy that too," said Hurrle.

Jiffy Lube has 50 service centers across the state.

"Anything that wears out, Jiffy Lube can replace," said Sanner. "Brakes, tires, lights, belts and obviously all the fluid levels and oil."

Hurrle says he hopes the partnership between Jiffy Lube and local police is just the beginning.