Central Indiana police, firefighters depart for south Florida to assist with building collapse

Nearly 80 Indiana public safety personnel left with Indiana Task Force 1 Wednesday night for south Florida.

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Four Carmel firefighters left Wednesday evening with Indiana Task Force 1 on a mission to assist in the building collapse operation near Miami, Florida.

"The Carmel Clay community and its firefighters' thoughts and prayers are with the people of Miami during this very difficult time. We are proud of all our firefighters and grateful for our members deployed on this mission representing the City of Carmel," said Carmel Fire Chief Dave Haboush.

The Fishers Fire Department said three of their firefighters deployed and the Indianapolis Metropolitan police department sent eight officers.

Indiana Task Force 1 is one of 28 FEMA Urban Search & Rescue teams from across the country that was deployed as a federal resource after the request for additional assistance by the state of Florida.