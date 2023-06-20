Landscaping company gives back on Juneteenth with free community garden on Indy's east side

Workers put down gravel for a walking path, trees, plus mulch and soil for multiple garden beds for the east Indianapolis community to enjoy.

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a labor of love on Indianapolis' east side Monday.

Workers with Heath Outdoor got to work on green space near East 38th Street and Grand Avenue as a way to give back on Juneteenth.

"We got about 60 employees out here, plus a few families from the employees," said Justin Wedges with Heath Outdoor.

Workers put down gravel for a walking path, trees, plus mulch and soil for multiple garden beds for the community to enjoy.

"Between the outermost path and the next layer, there's going to be 10 garden beds that we'll install that they're going to have vegetable starts, medicinal herbs and things like that," Wedges said.

Wedges said this is a way to give back to a community that's sometimes overlooked.

"We feel like that's a way to honor this day that should be a day of freedom for the Black community," Wedges said. "So, whatever we can do to make that a reality, we want to do."

They also cleared brush just yards away where a community center will be built.

"Those kinds of resources aren't readily available for folks here, so being educated about their availability and having a resource close by will make a difference," Wedges said.

MLT Outreach Center will now take over the garden maintenance going forward. They also plan on building the community center and will run that, as well.