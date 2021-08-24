Central Indiana businesses hosting job fairs Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Many businesses across central Indiana are hiring as they face staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some companies are hosting jobs fairs to get potential workers in the door.
Here's a list of job fairs taking place Tuesday, Aug. 24 in central Indiana:
AT&T
- WHAT: 300 retail sales consultant full-time and part-time positions in the Midwest
- WHERE: 8812 US 31 South, Indianapolis
- WHEN: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- INCENTIVE: $1,000 sign-on bonus
Click here for more information or to apply online.
Carmel Market District
- WHAT: 50 positions, including personal shoppers, deli and prepared foods clerks, cashiers, bakers, baristas, meat cutters, and line and prep cooks for Osteria by Fabio Viviani
- WHERE: 11505 N. Illinois St., Carmel
- WHEN: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- INCENTIVE: Opportunity for same-day job offers
No prior application or appointment is needed, but those interested may pre-apply here prior to the event.
Indianapolis International Airport
- WHAT: Positions available in food and beverage, retail, warehousing, rental car service, auto mechanical work, maintenance, information technology, parking, procurement, public safety and guest services
- WHERE: South Ticketing Hall at 7800 Col. H. Weir Cook Memorial Dr., Indianapolis
- WHEN: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- INCENTIVE: Immediate hiring is possible with some positions
Click here to learn more or to apply online.
NOTE: Masks are required, per the federal mandate.
USPS
- WHAT: Positions available for city carrier assistants ($18.51 per hour), rural carrier associates ($19.06 per hour) and postal support employee mail processing clerks ($18.69 per hour)
- WHERE: Clermont Post Office at 3239 Tansel Road, Indianapolis
- WHEN: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- INCENTIVE: Most non-career positions have possible career tracks with health and retirement benefits.
Click here to apply online if you're unable to attend the job fair.
What other people are reading:
- FDA grants full approval of Pfizer vaccine: Your questions answered
- PSL is back: Here's what's on Starbucks' fall menu this year
- Cedar Point investigation: Metal plate came off back of coaster and struck woman in head; family says she is 'fighting for her life'
- Meet the Hoosiers representing Team USA at the Paralympic Games
- 'Heat management strategy' is goal of Richmond's study of temperature trends