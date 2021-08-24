Central Indiana businesses hosting job fairs Tuesday

The Indianapolis International Airport, Carmel Market District, USPS and AT&T are looking for new workers in central Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — Many businesses across central Indiana are hiring as they face staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some companies are hosting jobs fairs to get potential workers in the door.

Here's a list of job fairs taking place Tuesday, Aug. 24 in central Indiana:

AT&T

WHAT: 300 retail sales consultant full-time and part-time positions in the Midwest

WHERE: 8812 US 31 South, Indianapolis

WHEN: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

INCENTIVE: $1,000 sign-on bonus

Click here for more information or to apply online.

Carmel Market District

WHAT: 50 positions, including personal shoppers, deli and prepared foods clerks, cashiers, bakers, baristas, meat cutters, and line and prep cooks for Osteria by Fabio Viviani

WHERE: 11505 N. Illinois St., Carmel

WHEN: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

INCENTIVE: Opportunity for same-day job offers

No prior application or appointment is needed, but those interested may pre-apply here prior to the event.

Indianapolis International Airport

WHAT: Positions available in food and beverage, retail, warehousing, rental car service, auto mechanical work, maintenance, information technology, parking, procurement, public safety and guest services

WHERE: South Ticketing Hall at 7800 Col. H. Weir Cook Memorial Dr., Indianapolis

WHEN: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

INCENTIVE: Immediate hiring is possible with some positions

Click here to learn more or to apply online.

NOTE: Masks are required, per the federal mandate.

USPS

WHAT: Positions available for city carrier assistants ($18.51 per hour), rural carrier associates ($19.06 per hour) and postal support employee mail processing clerks ($18.69 per hour)

WHERE: Clermont Post Office at 3239 Tansel Road, Indianapolis

WHEN: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

INCENTIVE: Most non-career positions have possible career tracks with health and retirement benefits.

Click here to apply online if you're unable to attend the job fair.