Central Indiana hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

The newborns started arriving shortly after midnight.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in Indianapolis in the new year.

Community Health Network said their first baby arrived at 12:13 a.m. at Community Hospital East through an emergency cesarian section.

The baby boy was named My'Jore Amir and weighed 5 pounts, 11 ounces to Destiny Kincade of Indianapolis. He is currently in intensive care. This is her first child.

Community North

The next baby, also a boy, was born at Community Hospital North at 12:25 a.m. Granger Ray Stancombe weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces. He is the second child of Stephanie and Nick Stancombe of Carmel. Granger's big sister, Gwendolyn Rae, passed away in October 2021 from a rare genetic disease at just 13 months old.

Franciscan Heath

Charlie Jeanette Ridlen became the first baby born on New Year’s Day 2023 at Franciscan Health Indianapolis at 12:49 a.m.

Charlie is the daughter of Logan and Drew Ridlen of Indianapolis, and weighed 7.5 pounds and was measured at 19.5 inches long. She's named after her mother’s great grandmother.

Riley Tower

The first baby born at the Riley Maternity Tower in the new year was Banks Alexander Ahonen, the first child of parents Eric and Jessica Ahonen of Indianapolis.