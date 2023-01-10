Central Indiana Girl Scouts are back in business for 2023 cookie season

More than 13,000 Hoosier Girl Scouts will sell cookies this season across 45 Indiana counties.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Girl Scouts' 2023 Cookie season begins Tuesday not only to the delight of cookie connoisseurs everywhere, but also to Girl Scouts like Angel Flores Rankin.

Angel is a Junior Girl Scout preparing for her second cookie season.

She said she joined Girl Scouts of Central Indiana to make new friends and make a difference in her community.

"Me and my troop were just talking about donating the money we earn to charity," said Angel.

Girl Scouts of Central Indiana CEO Danielle Shockey said more than 13,000 Hoosier Girl Scouts will sell cookies this season across 45 Indiana counties.

"It's kind of like 13,000+ little business owners waking up and opening their storefront for the first time," said Shockey. "They have goals set. They have earnings they hope to achieve because those earnings then help them live their best life."

Angel said selling cookies is hard work.

"We have all these orders to take," said Angel, "and we have to go around to booths. We have to decide where to have the booths."

However, the 10-year-old Girl Scout said the reward is worth the work.

"Six dollars makes a huge difference for us," said Angel. "It is still adding money, and it means we are closer to the goal we need."

Shockey said 100% of the proceeds from cookie sales stay in central Indiana.

As for Angel, she says Adventurefuls are her favorite cookies.

"It's brownie inspired," said Angel. "It has a caramel filling with a hint of sea salt."

This year the Girl Scouts are adding a new cookie into the mix: Raspberry Rally. The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the beloved Thin Mints, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating.

"It looks like a thin mint," said Shockey, "and it almost tricks the brain, because you bite into it, and you think that's going to be the mint. If you've ever had a chocolate-filled piece of candy where it has raspberry on the inside, that's what I think it tastes like."

It's the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only during the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season.