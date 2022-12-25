Central Indiana fire crews battle brutal cold amid ongoing space heater fires

A winter storm with dangerously cold temperatures added to challenges faced by firefighters recently.

FISHERS, Ind. — As brutally cold temperatures stick around for yet another night, fire departments across central Indiana are battling both the fire and the cold.

That includes the Fishers Fire Department, according to Capt. John Mehling.

"They have done an amazing job getting out in this cold," said Mehling.

When the latest winter storm and its dangerously cold temperatures moved into central Indiana, Mehling says his department initially responded to mostly medical runs. He said that quickly changed to bursting pipes as the weekend continued.

"One thing that a lot people don't realize is where their water shut-offs are," said Mehling. "So when a pipe bursts and water is just flowing everywhere, the fire department seems to be the people you call when you're not sure where to call."

Most of the water emergencies in Fishers have been inside commercial buildings rather than residential, according to Mehling.

"It creates a mess," said Mehling. "We help as much as we can, but the plumbers are the ones who are keeping busy with this one."

Fire departments - and, more specifically, fire trucks - are not immune to the freezing either.

"Fire trucks mean water, and that's to put the fires out," Mehling said. "We run the same problems that homeowners have with their pipes. We have to keep the water moving. Otherwise, it can freeze up as well."

Over in Lebanon, Fire Chief Chuck Batts says that's exactly what happened with some of his trucks.

"We had two instances where we lost trucks or trucks went down due to extreme cold," said Batts. "It's just so challenging."

In the midst of the brutal cold, City of Lebanon Fire Department also battled several house fires sparked by space heaters. Batts says no injuries were reported in those fires.

Crews have been busy overnight with multiple reported house fires. We have now had several fires in the past week... Posted by City of Lebanon Fire Department on Saturday, December 24, 2022

As of Sunday afternoon, the Fishers Fire Department had not responded to any space heater fires recently.

Mehling said as Hoosier families try to keep warm this winter, space heater fires are totally preventable.

"When you are using space heaters, keep them away from things that can catch fire," said Mehling. "Don't leave them unattended. Don't use propane for your heaters. We worry about a gas build-up from carbon monoxide."

Mehling said another concern this time of year is chimney fires. He says many Hoosier families bust out the fireplace for the holidays, and often for the first time in the season.

When it comes to holiday gatherings, Mehling cautions against putting gift wrap paper scraps in the fireplace.

"It's one of the worst things you can put into your fireplace," said Mehling.

That's because of the potential for large flames. Chemicals from the paper can also stick to the sides of the chimney, according to Mehling.

Both Lebanon and Fishers crews credit the community for making smart decisions during the winter storm and for the continued support over the cold holiday weekend.

"Regardless of the situation, if you call 911, we come. We have such a great community that has been so good to us. Lots of treats have been brought by the station," Mehling said.

For families in Lebanon looking to stay warm, Batts said there are plenty of resources available.

"There is assistance available through the Boone County Salvation Army," said Batts. "They are a great organization."