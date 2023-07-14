Central Indiana attorney donating 10,000 backpacks to local students at drive-thru events

Attorney John Hensley is donating the backpacks at events at Hensley Legal Group's facilities in Greenwood and Fishers on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A central Indiana attorney is donating 10,000 backpacks full of school supplies to local students over the next few days.

Attorney John Hensley is donating the backpacks at two drive-thru events at Hensley Legal Group's facilities in Greenwood and Fishers on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Students can pick up the backpacks from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 14, at 107 N. State Road 135, Ste. 105 in Greenwood (across from Meijer).

There's another event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 15, Hensley Legal Group's headquarters, located at 8350 Sunlight Drive in Fishers, while supplies last.