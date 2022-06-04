Center Grove High School seniors invent device to prevent distracted driving

The six students have worked to design the "Auto Focus" all year and are in the running to win a national contest.

GREENWOOD, Ind — April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. According to a survey from the Advocates for Highway Safety and Selective Insurance, 70% of people admitted to using a mobile device while driving for personal reasons in the past 90 days.

A group of six Center Grove High School students is taking matters into their own hands, developing a new device to help stop distracted driving, and they're asking for the community's help.

"We did have a student who died in a car crash, and that kind of did inspire the project," said teacher Andrea Teevan.

It may not look like much, but their invention could make driving a lot safer. All you have to do is mount it in your car.

"We were just a regular group of girls, nothing special, and we were able to come together to make something everyone can use," said senior Shelby Walker. "No one thinks they can make that big of a difference until they do."

When connected to an app, the invention is called "Auto Focus." It tracks your eyes and chimes if drivers seem distracted.

Teevan helped the girls build the project all year. From designing the Auto Focus to printing it with a 3D printer, the girls have impressed their teacher.

"Seeing the girls in STEM taking the initiative on this project and keep pushing themselves, we're still pushing ourselves on this project," Teevan said.

The teens submitted a video with Teevan's help to the Samsung "Solve for Tomorrow" contest. They have already won $50,000 for their school. At the end of April, they are flying to New York to try and win $100,000 at the national level.

In addition, the community can vote for Center Grove High School to win an additional $10,000 through the Community Choice Award.

You can watch their video and vote for the group at this link.