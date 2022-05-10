Celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg hosting event in Carmel for local family

Celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg met the Chisolm family last year and said the Light for Levi Foundation is near and dear to his heart.

CARMEL, Ind. — People will have a chance to meet celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg this week as he helps raise money for the Light for Levi Foundation.

Levi Chisolm survived a near-drowning incident two years ago, when he was just 22 months old. His parents, Meagan and Scott, are hopeful someday he will fully recover.

In the meantime, they set up a foundation to help other families in similar situations.

Wahlberg met the Chisolm family last year and has pledged to help them raise money for the foundation, which he said is near and dear to his heart.

"Having met Meagan, Scott, and their whole family, I was just blown away, and their perseverance, and the fact that they want to help others who are dealing with, with these types of situations," he said. "It's amazing ... because they're not just thinking of themselves. They're thinking about others as well in this time."

They'll host a dinner Thursday night at Wahlburgers in Carmel and a golf outing Friday at Eagle Creek.

Wahlberg said the dinner will be a patio dinner. People will be able to enjoy music and food, all while benefiting a good cause.

"[The Light for Levi Foundation] is something that's near and dear to us. Having met the Chisholm family last year, and really kind of getting to know them and what they're dealing with, your heart just goes out to them. And so, we just want to be there to support," Walhberg said.

Plus, at the dinner, people will be able to bid on a four-person golf outing with Wahlberg -- and he promised to make it an "entertaining" round.