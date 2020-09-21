Cedar Point will once again require reservations to visit the park

Reservations will be required starting Oct. 3 until the end of the season.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point is once again requiring guests to reserve their spots before they visit the park.

Reservations to visit the park will be required starting Oct. 3 until the end of the season.

PARK UPDATE: Reservations to visit the park will be required beginning Oct. 3. All passholders will need to make a reservation here: https://t.co/bJJa5941f1



All other tickets will automatically include a reservation when purchased.



Learn more: https://t.co/bJJa5941f1 — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) September 21, 2020

Due to the coronavirus, the amusement park was requiring guests to register before visiting the park when it opened for the season.

Cedar Point then lifted its reservation requirement for a time in July, saying the park found it was able to maintain safe physical distancing protocols without requiring advanced notice of expected attendance.

Cedar Point's new Tricks and Treats Fall Festival recently kicked off in place of Halloweekends, which the park was forced to cancel this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic also forced the park to operate on a reduced schedule this season.

Face coverings and health screenings are still required for guests to enter the park.