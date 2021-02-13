CDC guidelines encourage states to vaccinate teachers

The state recently announced changes to school quarantine guidelines and relaxed the six feet distancing rule.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a long-awaited roadmap for getting students back into the classroom.

Even though the CDC can’t force schools to reopen, they are sharing strong evidence that it can be done safely.

Some of the guidelines include wearing proper masks, social distancing, washing hands, cleaning facilities and improving ventilation, along with contact tracing and quarantining.

Vaccinations and testing are not part of the key strategies that were laid out, being called “additional layers” of protection. The CDC encourages states to prioritize teachers and other school staff but is not mandating it.

This comes during a national debate of vaccinating teachers – especially here in Indiana, where roughly 70,000 teachers are still not eligible.

“Educators feel like we are being ignored on this,” said Keith Gambill, president of the Indiana State Teachers Association.

Gambill said he agrees with the CDC recommendations when it comes to masking and social distancing.

“The CDC confirmed what we have been saying, that our masking efforts, our distancing efforts, all of those that we have used since the beginning of the school year have been working and we need to continue with that,” he said.

He believes vaccinating teachers will help “stabilize” the learning environment for students.

JoyAnn Boudreau is a teacher librarian in Indiana. She said she feels anxious about bringing the virus home to her family because teachers are at a higher rate of exposure.

“I hear daily about students or teachers being quarantined or testing positive. It’s starting to become our normal and it is a very demoralizing one,” she said.

If the state continues with its current vaccine rollout plan, she is asking health officials to tighten up their safety protocols.

“Vaccinate teachers or keep us safer,” she said.

Last week, the state announced changes to school quarantine guidelines and relaxed the six feet distancing rule. The new guidelines will no longer require students and teachers to quarantine if they remain at least three feet apart and are wearing a mask at all times while inside the classroom. This does not apply to afterschool activities, lunch or recess.

“We need to continue with the CDC guidelines that have been set, to keep the six feet, to keep the quarantining protocols and the masking protocols. Let’s not change or lower our expectations if we are not vaccinating teachers,” Boudreau said.

In Indiana, the ISDH has made the vaccine available to those that are at high-risk, including health care workers, those in long-term facilities, and people 65 and older.

President Joe Biden said he will work to reopen most K-12 schools within his first 100 days in office.

