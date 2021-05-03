Casey's launches sweepstakes to win a Lee Brice concert in your hometown

Casey's is giving one lucky person the chance to bring Lee Brice home to meet the family... well kind of.

INDIANAPOLIS — Five-time Academy of Country Music award winner Lee Brice could serenade you (and your hometown).

Casey's is putting the 'free' in freedom with its Summer of Freedom Sweepstakes. During the sweepstakes customers can win free food, drinks, bonus points, and did we mention a live Lee Brice concert in your hometown?

That's right, one lucky winner will get to bring the "Love Like Crazy" singer home to meet their friends, family, and community during a live concert in their town.

“I’m excited to team up with Casey’s to bring one lucky fan and their local community a free concert,” said Lee Brice. “Summer is the best time for family, friends, delicious pizza, cold drinks, and most of all, live music. I cannot wait to bring a ‘Parking Lot Party' to someone’s hometown.”

To participate in the sweepstakes use your Casey's Rewards account to make qualifying purchases. Each qualifying purchase of food, drinks, and fuel with Casey’s Rewards is a chance at millions of instant win prizes and it will automatically submit one entry into the sweepstakes to win the Lee Brice concert.