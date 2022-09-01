Man in serious condition after off-road vehicle crash in Carroll County

Indiana conservation officers are still investigating but believe speed, alcohol and icy roads were all factors in the crash.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A 55-year-old man was seriously injured after an off-road vehicle crash Saturday night in rural Carroll County.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, someone called 911 after they heard a crash shortly before 8:30 p.m. Officers found the driver, later identified as Daniel Gibson, unconscious on County Road 500 South, east of U.S. 421.

Gibson was taken to IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette in serious condition.

Indiana conservation officers are still investigating but believe speed, alcohol and icy roads were all factors in the crash.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Department, Carroll County EMS, Rossville Fire, Carroll County 911 and Complete Towing also assisted in the incident.

Carroll County is roughly 65 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.