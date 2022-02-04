x
ISP releases funeral procession route for fallen Carroll Co. Deputy Noah Rainey

Rainey's funeral will be held at Delphi Community High School on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m.
Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office
Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Noah Rainey

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police has released the procession route that will take fallen Carroll County Deputy Noah Rainey's casket from his funeral to the burial site.

Rainey died Jan. 29 in a crash east of Rossville. Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt, who was with him in the car, also died. Rainey was on his way to assist a Rossville deputy town marshal who was involved in a pursuit on State Road 26 when Rainey's department Dodge Charger left the eastbound side of the highway and hit a pole. Rainey and Northcutt were pronounced dead at the scene.

Rainey's visitation will be held at Delphi Community High School from 2 to 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. His funeral will be held at the high school on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. ET. Rainey's casket will then be escorted to IOOF Memorial Gardens in Delphi. Here's the procession route:

  • Delphi Community High School, 301 Armory Road, Delphi, IN 46923 
  • Left on Armory Road to Dayton Road
  • Right onto Dayton Road, which turns into Hamilton Street
  • Continue on Hamilton Street to Main Street  
  • Right on Main Street to State Road 25
  • Right on State Road 25 to Old State Road 25
  • Right on Old State Road 25 to US 421
  • Left on US 421 to IOOF Memorial Garden in Delphi, IN

The procession will stop at the  Carroll County Sheriff's Department, located at 310 W. Main St. in Delphi. It will then continue under a Garrison Flag, which will be in front of the Delphi Fire Department.

Credit: Soller-Baker Funeral Home/Northcutt family
Carroll County Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt

Northcutt's visitation will be Monday, Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. ET at Soller-Baker Funeral Home at 400 Twyckenham Boulevard in Lafayette. A funeral service with military honors will be held following visitation at 1 p.m. ET on Monday.

