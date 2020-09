A new home is going up on the near-west side

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a new Habitat for Humanity home going up on the near-west side.

It's part of a decades-long partnership between Carrier and Habitat.

Carrier workers have been building Habitat homes since 1998. On Tuesday, Habitat presented Carrier with its Sponsor of the Year Award.

This is the 22nd Habitat home Carrier workers have helped build.