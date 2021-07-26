Couple readies for 10th charity motorcycle ride in granddaughter's memory

Tina and Lorin Smith are planning the 10th annual "Carmen's Ride" in memory of their granddaughter, Carmen.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis husband and wife want your help as they work to stop child abuse.

Tina and Lorin Smith have held a fundraising motorcycle ride for 10 years in memory of a little girl named Carmen.

"You'd think I would get used to some of this stuff by now," said Tina.

She gets a lot of help from her husband as she works non-stop on making sure their "Carmen's Ride" fundraiser is a success. Others will tell you Tina just doesn't let stuff get in her way. Nobody knows that better than her husband.

"We do it as close to her date of death as possible," said Tina, "just as a reminder that this is why she died and what we are trying to help raise money against is child abuse."

Again this August, the couple is inviting riders and others to an event they'll never forget. The event will raise money for Lutheran Child and Family Services.

"Just come out and support our ride," said Tina, "drivers, bicyclists, joggers, and even walkers are invited."

It's no surprise to Lorin when riders they don't even know support the event. He has made hundreds of new motorcycle friends since Carmen's Ride started years ago.

"Riders, they are very generous, and no matter what the cause is they will show up. All you have to do is ask," he said.

Carmen's Ride will start at the American Legion Post 495 on East 38th Street. As one of the volunteers, Kari Johnson knows how much it means to the Smiths. She has become one of their biggest fans. Kari admires how much work the couple has put in to make sure participants not only have a great ride, but also get some great prizes for being part of a worthy cause.

"They have been going out getting the donations and prizes and stuff like that," Johnson said.

The ride is more than just a fun motorcycle event for the Smiths. That's because when it comes to Carmen, it's personal.

"She was the light of my life, spunky, and just loved everybody," said Tina.

Carmen was their granddaughter. She passed away a few days after suffering physical abuse while in the care of the mother's boyfriend, who has since been convicted in the case. Tina often thinks about what she and her granddaughter would be doing together if she was alive today.

The couple has never stopped planning Carmen's Ride in memory of their granddaughter. Even after being hit on their motorcycles, costing them both their left legs. The tragedy happened one year as they scouted the best route for the ride. The driver, according to authorities, took her eyes off the road to look at a cell phone before striking Lorin on his parked motorcycle and then crashing into Tina, who was also parked on the side of the road. Tina just had another surgery and Lorin is scheduled for one, too.

Still, the couple has leaned on each other and even helped get legislation passed for Indiana's Hands Free Law. Tina and Lorin bravely testified before state lawmakers. Now, the couple uses their own tragedy to help be a blessing to others.

"I have learned so much about myself through the tragedy," Lorin said. "Even though you have been through what we have been through, you don't have to stop."

Now, while getting their own lives back in order, they've made a mission out of stopping child abuse in memory of their granddaughter through Carmen's Ride. This year's event is planned for Aug. 22, starting with an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 9-11 a.m. at American Legion Post 495, 8725 E. 38th Street.

The motorcycle ride is about 100 miles and starts with kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. and ends at the same location. The event includes a 50/50 drawing, auction items and raffles with all proceeds going to Lutheran Child and Family Services.