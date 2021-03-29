Carmel's Midtown Plaza to install 45-foot 'selfie station' mural

City leaders are hopeful thousands of visitors will use the new unique photo opportunity to chronicle their time in Carmel.

CARMEL, Indiana — Carmel's Midtown Plaza is getting a new interactive feature that will make you want to say "cheese!"

Midtown Plaza is adding a vibrant splash of color in the form of a "selfie station" mural.

The 45-foot illustration by Wilkinson Brothers Design will be applied on or after March 30 to the back of the BIG SCREEN at Midtown Plaza and will face Elm Street.

The Carmel-based illustrators drew inspiration for the mural from vintage travel postcards that promote local tourism.

“Our goal was to create engaging public art, but also creatively represent what makes the City of Carmel a welcoming draw for residents and visitors alike,” said Corey Wilkinson.

With the city at top of mind, the Wilkinson brothers created vignettes that feature Carmel’s architecture, parks, art scene and entertainment culture inside the letterforms and oversized postage stamps, a news release said.

To ensure all visitors get a picture-perfect selfie in front of the mural, a decal indicating where to stand will be placed on the sidewalk on the south side of Elm Street, just outside Java House Coffee Bar and Penn & Beech Candle Co.

The station is yet another addition to Midtown Plaza, a revitalization of Carmel’s old industrial area that offers entertainment and a distinct urban atmosphere. The area serves as a connection between Carmel's Arts & Design District and City Center.

City leaders are hopeful that the selfie station will give tens of thousands of visitors an opportunity to chronicle their time in Carmel.