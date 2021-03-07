CarmelFest returns for Fourth of July

This year’s event features a new layout at two locations. There will be music and entertainment at both Civic Square and Carter Green.

CARMEL, Ind. — The Fourth of July weekend kicked off in Carmel with the Freedom Run Saturday.

About 500 people of all ages took part in the five-mile run or 1.5-mile walk from Carmel High School. It was a good way to burn some calories before all the cookouts and CarmelFest festivities.

In 2020, Carmel launched fireworks at three locations on the same night and received positive feedback, which prompted organizers to offer multiple locations again this year.

People were quick to reserve their blanket spots for CarmelFest's fireworks this year. For the first time ever, CarmelFest will feature two nights of fireworks, July 4 shows on the east side and west side Carmel, and a July 5 show over the skies of downtown Carmel.

This year’s event will feature a new layout at two locations. There will be music and entertainment on both days from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. at both Civic Square and Carter Green.

"The Allied Solutions Carter Green stage will be featuring classic rock and blues," said CarmelFest Chair Steve Krusie. "The GEICO stage at the Gazebo will be featuring Americana music. And then we're also going to have a kids zone. So all the kids can come out and use the petting zoo, ride ponies, go through a bird aviary, rock climbing and gyroscope rides."

Organizers hope this layout will reduce congestion, and make it easier to maintain a healthy physical distance.

The theme for this year's CarmelFest parade is "Back Together Again." The parade will be held at Triple-A Way and Carmel Drive at 10:30 p.m. Monday. This is a change from previous years.

For the first time in more than 10 years, the Fourth of July holiday falls on a Sunday so the CarmelFest parade will now take place on July 5, the federal observance of the holiday.