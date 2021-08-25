Carmel's 'Yard Card Queen' helps people celebrate all occasions

Christina Schneider has put her real estate career on hold to help others celebrate fun occasions.

CARMEL, Ind. — “I've been called everything from the 'Sign Fairy’ by little girls to the 'Sign Ninja’ by little boys,” Christina Schneider said.

The parents in Carmel call Schneider the "Yard Card Queen.”

“My goal is to get in at dark before dawn, place the cards and then get out so that when they wake up in the morning, they can come out and be surprised,” Schneider said.

What started as a side hustle for this real estate agent has turned into a huge business since she started doing it a year ago.

“I have had so much fun celebrating everyone's occasions and surprising people,” Schneider said. “What separates me from everybody else is that I get to make my yard cards as elaborate and personalized as I want to make them.”

Schneider has signs for the tried-and-true displays, like birthdays, graduations, welcome homes and baby announcements, as well as ones for the more unique requests, like divorce.

“‘Straight out of marriage’ or ‘best ex-wife ever,’ the sky's the limit really,” Schneider said.

She even has yard cards remembering one of America’s most tragic days.

“Yes, I have a whole new set, celebrating and remembering 9/11,” Schneider said. “I love my country.”

Did we mention that Schneider is actually raking in thousands of dollars a month to do what she loves? And the perks don’t end there.

“This affords me a lot more time with my family,” Schneider said.

But being the yard card queen doesn't come cheap. Schneider said she has spent tens of thousands of dollars on her more than 1,000 yard cards.

One might wonder...where does she keep all of the yard cards?

“I have a garage that's very well organized,” Schneider said, before admitting “it’s an organized mess! But I understand how it's supposed to go.”

Schneider's busiest months are May and June because of graduations, but she’s got her Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas yard cards ready to roll out. And Schneider claims her yard cards can survive the harshest weather.

The Yard Card Queen company is actually a franchise out of Texas, but Schneider claims their business model is working so well for her, she’s completely putting her real estate career on hold.

Click here to connect with the Yard Card Queen of Carmel.