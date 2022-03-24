Carmel woman killed in I-74 crash Wednesday night

Police say a car driven by 37-year-old Lakeisha Dairo was stopped across the interstate for an unknown reason when it was struck by a semi.

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. — A Carmel woman was killed late Wednesday in a crash on Interstate 74 near the Illinois state line.

Police responded to the crash near the 8 mile marker of I-74 in Fountain County just before midnight. Investigators say 37-year-old Sayidali Sheikhmohamed of Saint Paul, Minnesota was driving a semi east on the interstate when it struck the passenger side of a 2012 Toyota Camry that was facing south across the eastbound lanes for an unknown reason.

The force of the crash carried both vehicles through the median and across the westbound lanes of I-74 before they came to rest in a ditch on the north side of the highway.

Police say 37-year-old Lakeisha Dairo of Carmel, who was driving the Toyota, died at the scene.