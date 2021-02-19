Carmel to close part of Range Line Road in April for new roundabout

The new roundabout will be added south of the Elm Street circle and provide more access to Monon Boulevard and 3rd Avenue.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel will be closing Range Line Road between City Center Drive and Elm Street to add another Midtown roundabout.

The work is expected to start after April 5 and be mostly done in time for the annual CarmelFest parade on Range Line on July 4.

The project includes more pedestrian-friendly crosswalks, bike lanes and landscaped medians.

The new roundabout will be built at Walnut Street (6th Street SE) and create an east-west connection from Range Line to Monon Boulevard and eventually 3rd Avenue SW.

Partial closures of Range Line Road will precede the full closure to restore the gateway arch that marks the southern entrance to the Carmel Arts & Design District. The arch was removed a few years ago to make way for the Elm Street roundabout.

EXPECTED CLOSURE DATES

A one-day, full closure of Range Line Road will occur on or after Feb. 23 north of Elm Street for the concrete pouring of columns for the archway.

A short closure of Range Line Road will last a few days in March to hoist the actual arch into place. Exact dates are still to be determined.

Full closure of Range Line Road will begin on or after April 5 and last about 60 days so that construction crews can build the new roundabout at Walnut Street.

Drivers can use detour routes on Main Street, Keystone Parkway, City Center Drive and 3rd Ave SW, as well as Elm Street during the closure.