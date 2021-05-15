Carmel police warn of thieves targeting places of worship

An alert said thieves taking mail, removing checks and depositing them into fraudulent accounts

CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are sharing concern about reports of theft of mail and checks from places of worship in the area.

In a social media post, Carmel Police said opportunists are working in the greater Indianapolis area, taking items from mailboxes and business offices. They're said to remove checks, depositing them into fraudulent accounts.

CPD went on to say they "recommend that places of worship take steps to secure both incoming and outgoing mail to prevent theft from occurring."

If you have been a victim or have information that could assist in the investigation, you're asked to call the law enforcement agency in the jurisdiction of the theft. Carmel-area victims can call the CPD non-emergency dispatch number, (317) 571-2580.