Ella York was seen at Carmel High School on Thursday, Nov. 18.

CARMEL, Ind — Police in Carmel, Indiana are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen at Carmel High School.

She's 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 98 pounds. When she was last seen, police say she was wearing a black hoodie, black shoes and jeans.