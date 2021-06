Katherine Linden was last seen in Carmel at 8 a.m. Saturday.

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 15-year-old girl who went missing Saturday morning.

The police department described her as 5 feet 2 inches tall and about 120 lbs.

She has dark hair past shoulder length and brown eyes.