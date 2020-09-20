Carmel police search for missing man believed to be in danger

Timothy Royster went missing Saturday night near Westfield Blvd. and Venice Drive in Carmel.

CARMEL, Ind. — Police are looking for a man who went missing Saturday night from the south side of Carmel.

Timothy C. Royster, a 44-year-old white male, is described by police as 5’9” tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown short hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a light gray long-sleeved pullover with a salmon colored undershirt, khaki cargo shorts, a white Nike hat, glasses, and Adidas shoes.

Royster was last seen leaving the area of Westfield Boulevard and Venice Drive on foot on at 8:30 p.m.

Please contact Carmel Police dispatch at (317) 773-1282 if you see Mr. Royster or have any information regarding his location.