Carmel Police ask for help finding missing teen

Emersyn "Emmy" Motsko, 17, was last seen Tuesday morning.
Credit: Carmel Police Department
17-year-old Emersyn "Emmy" Motsko.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are requesting public assistance in the search for a missing teenager.

Emersyn "Emmy" Motsko, 17, was last seen Tuesday morning wearing ripped blue jeans and a baggy T-shirt.

Motsko is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has a nose piercing and earrings. 

Anyone with information on Motsko's whereabouts is asked to contact Carmel Police at 317-571-2580.

