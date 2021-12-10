Carmel Police ask for help finding missing teen

Emersyn "Emmy" Motsko, 17, was last seen Tuesday morning.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are requesting public assistance in the search for a missing teenager.

Emersyn "Emmy" Motsko, 17, was last seen Tuesday morning wearing ripped blue jeans and a baggy T-shirt.

⚠️MISSING⚠️

CPD is requesting assistance locating Emersyn “Emmy” Motsko. 17-year-old female, 5’4”, 110lbs, with a nose piercing and earrings. Last seen the morning of 10/12/21, wearing ripped blue jeans and a baggy t-shirt. Contact Carmel Police at 317-571-2580 with info. pic.twitter.com/ZTOV3M3t6g — Carmel Police Department (@CarmelPD) October 13, 2021

Motsko is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has a nose piercing and earrings.

Anyone with information on Motsko's whereabouts is asked to contact Carmel Police at 317-571-2580.