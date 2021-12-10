Carmel Police ask for help finding missing teen

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are requesting public assistance in the search for a missing teenager.
Emersyn "Emmy" Motsko, 17, was last seen Tuesday morning wearing ripped blue jeans and a baggy T-shirt.
Motsko is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has a nose piercing and earrings.
Anyone with information on Motsko's whereabouts is asked to contact Carmel Police at 317-571-2580.
