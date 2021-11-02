Carmel police release details, body cam video in officer-involved shooting

A 60-year-old man after he shot at multiple vehicles and raised a rifle at officers.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Police Department is sharing more details into the shooting that resulted in the death of 60-year-old Keith Scales.

It happened Sunday, Jan. 31 just before 11:30 a.m. Police responded to a home near West Main Street and Meadow Lane for a person who was threatening suicide.

Police shared the audio of a 911 call that came from a neighbor who told the dispatcher he heard a gunshot in a neighborhood southwest of him. In another call, a dispatcher said a woman reported her husband left her a voicemail and she wanted police to do a welfare check. Later, police said she told them Scales called her and said he was putting bullets into his rifle.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic images and language that may not be appropriate for all viewers.

When police arrived, they heard gunshots from inside the home going through windows and out into the neighborhood. Those shots can be heard on body cam video released by Carmel Police.

Police got neighbors out of their homes as Scales fired multiple shots over the next hour and 22 minutes. Those shots hit multiple vehicles, including a police car with an officer inside.

Lt. Tim Byrne said Carmel's SWAT team got involved, trying to call Scales, but he would not pick up. Scales eventually came out onto his porch with a "high-powered rifle" in his hands. Officers repeatedly instructed Scales to drop the weapon, but he refused and instead raised the rifle toward the officers. That's when they shot him.

Byrne said officers immediately began giving first aid, and a nearby ambulance rushed Scales to the hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

There were five officers involved in the incident:

Kevin Kinghorn

Greg Loveall

Nick Striker

Tom Szybowski

Shane VanNatter