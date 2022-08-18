Carmel police officer resigns while facing charges in Clay County

According to court records, Andrew Longyear is facing charges out of Clay County for identity deception and conversion.

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department accepted an officer's resignation

According to a spokesperson with the department, Andrew Longyear submitted his resignation Thursday, Aug. 18, effective immediately.

Police said Longyear started working with the department in June 2021 and previously worked for the Clay County Sheriff's Department.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Indiana State Police contacted Carmel Police Chief Jim Barlow to let him know charges were going to be filed against Longyear as a result of an investigation.

According to court records, Longyear is facing charges out of Clay County for identity deception and conversion.

Carmel Police Deputy Chief Joe Bickel resigned Wednesday following allegations of inappropriate behavior involving several employees.

Just four weeks ago, Police Chief Jeff Horner removed Bickel from his position and recommended to the Carmel Police Merit Board that Bickel be dismissed from the department.

State of Indiana Police Merit Law requires that Bickel retain his position with the department and his merit rank until a decision is made by the Carmel Police Merit Board.

The allegations against Bickel include the following claims:

Groping a female employee's breast

Attempting to forcibly kiss a different female employee

Kissing the hand and neck of another female employee at a work-related event

Using his position of authority within the department to influence an employee to violate a departmental standard operating procedure for the benefit of a family member.

On July 25, Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard accepted Horner's resignation as police chief.

Brainard appointed retired Carmel Police Chief Jim Barlow to serve as interim police chief until a permanent replacement is chosen.

Horner will remain on the department as a Lieutenant.