Carmel Police looking for man, son

The two were last seen Friday night in a vehicle near 116th Street and Hazel Dell Parkway.

CARMEL, Ind — The Carmel Police Department is looking for a man and his son who went missing Friday night.

They shared images of the two on social media Saturday morning.

Police identified the pair as Brian Bastien and his 8-year-old son, Benjamin.

The two were last seen near East 116th Street and Hazel Dell Parkway around 7:30 p.m. the night of Jan. 28.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call Carmel Police Dispatch at 317-571-2580.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.