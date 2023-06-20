Carmel PD K-9 dies after sudden illness

"K9 Axl was a hard-working partner who selflessly served the citizens of the City of Carmel and Hamilton County," the department said in a statement.

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Axl, who died on Friday, June 16 following a sudden illness.

Axl began his career with the department in 2017, working with Officer Katy Malloy for around two years before she was promoted to sergeant. Axl then worked with Officer Jamie Reynolds for the remainder of his career.

In a statement, the department described Axl as "a hard-working partner who selflessly served the citizens of the City of Carmel and Hamilton County."

"He was responsible for locating large quantities of illegal narcotics and numerous articles of evidence and contraband during his career and he will be greatly missed," Carmel police said in the statement.