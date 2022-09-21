Carmel parents raise concerns about proposed charter school

Valor Classical Academy would serve kindergarten through 6th grade.

CARMEL, Ind. — Hamilton County parents gave their feedback Wednesday on a possible charter school coming to the community.

The school would be partnered with Christian school Grace College and Hillsdale College.

While the partnership is an exciting opportunity for some families, others say they're not too happy about it.

"I don't really understand the need for a charter school to come in and compete with Carmel Clay Schools," said parent Luke McConnell.

Valor Classical Academy would serve kindergarten through 6th grade beginning in 2023, then add a grade each year.

Carmel Clay Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Beresford thinks the school would take away funding from the other schools in the district. For some parents, that's a big concern.

"There's very little oversight and very little mechanisms to stop a school like this, that's going to be taking money away from our already strained public schools, money away that could be used to raise teachers' salaries and other important initiatives we are trying to do in Carmel Clay Schools," parent Margaret Tomaska said.

Valor's website said its vision is "to partner with families to strengthen the character and educate the mind of each valor student."

Some people who said they dug deeper into the curriculum and history of the school and didn't like what they found.

"The whole setup of this particular charter is really problematic for me and others I have been speaking with. It's this tie to Hillsdale College in Michigan. It's a religious school that promotes very alt-right types of thinking and invites speakers that say really extremist views," said Tomaska.

Some Carmel Clay parents believe the better solution is to support the schools that are already there.

"The solution is not to take your bat and ball and build your own private school with the curriculum you like. The answer is to get involved and engage rationally and reasonably with the people running your district," said McConnell.

The public forum is open for virtual submissions until Friday.