Dozens of artists participating in 'Carmel on Canvas'

The event kicked off Friday with dozens of artists participating.

CARMEL, Ind. — There was beautiful weather Friday for the nearly 60 artists participating in the kickoff of the "Carmel on Canvas" event, which continues through the weekend.

Artists are painting Carmel scenes that you can buy at an exhibit Sunday afternoon.

It's also a competition and judges choose the best in each division to award more than $13,000 in prize money.

Anna Afshar is just back from painting in Europe. She told 13News there's so much creativity one can tap into, even when painting a simple street scene.

"Beauty is in everything," she said. "It's what you make of it, I think, as an artist. I actually heard it on a podcast just recently, you should take a mundane and make it into something interesting. That's your job as an artist."