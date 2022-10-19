Carmel native advances to knockouts of 'The Voice'

Morgan Taylor, 20, will next compete in the knockout rounds for a chance to make it to the live shows.

CARMEL, Ind. — Morgan Taylor, a 20-year-old from Carmel, is through to the next round of "The Voice."

After getting a four-chair turn in her blind audition, Taylor competed against SOLsong in the battle round, singing "Die for You" by The Weeknd. The battle was shown during a montage in Tuesday night's episode.

"Morgan, I do believe you were a bit more confident, and your tone is really just strong and powerful and beautiful," coach John Legend said before declaring Taylor the winner of the battle.

Taylor will next compete in the knockout rounds for a chance to make it to the live shows.

Taylor currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee, where she is studying commercial music voice, with an emphasis in songwriting, at Belmont University.

"The Voice" airs on WTHR Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

Taylor will hope to make it two in a row for Hoosier natives in winning "The Voice," after Girl Named Tom, three siblings from South Bend, won in December 2021.