Carmel Marathon returns this year

After precautions were added for this year's event, health officials signed off.

CARMEL, Ind. — Sidelined last year because of COVID-19, the Carmel Marathon is a go, now set for April 3.

Health officials signed off on precautions that include social distancing and masks before and after the race.

They'll have hand sanitizer stations and instead of volunteers handing off water or Gatorade, runners will pick up the cups from tables. The table procedure will also be used for the finisher medals.

The race director says runners are ready to get back at it.

"Anyone participating, they know the extra steps to do it, they agree to it and follow the rules just to have the opportunity and option to enjoy something they've always enjoyed doing," said Todd Oliver.

Oliver expects about 3,000 entrants for the full marathon, half, 5 and 10k races, down from the usual 5,000