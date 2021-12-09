Lifeguard receives American Red Cross Lifesaving Award for saving man's life at Carmel community center

Matthew Selear rushed to the aid of a man who had collapsed on a basketball court at the Monon Community Center in September.

CARMEL, Ind. — A Carmel lifeguard was honored this week for saving the life of a man who had fallen unconscious.

Matthew Selear was on duty at the Monon Communitiy Center in September when he was told that the man had fallen on the center's basketball courts. After being relieved of his post as a lifeguard, Selear rushed to the man's side and found he was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

According to the American Red Cross, Selear began performing chest compressions and CPR, along with utilizing an automated external defibrillator until the man regained consciousness and emergency medical personnel arrived.

Selear was presented with the American Red Cross's Lifesaving Award during the organizations Cardiac Arrest Survival summit, which was held virtually from San Diego. The Red Cross said the honor is one of the highest awards given to someone "who saves or sustains life by using skills and knowledge learned in a Red Cross Training Services course."

The American Red Cross provides First Aid and CPR courses online for those who would like to learn how they can help in an emergency if medical assistance is not immediately available. To learn more about the online courses, as well as classroom classes offered by the organization, click here.

"We are honored to recognize Matthew’s heroic actions and his commitment to keeping our community safe," said Chad Priest, CEO of American Red Cross' Indiana Region. "We need more people like Matthew who are trained and ready to act."