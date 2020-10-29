Carmel Library temporarily moves into old grocery store

With the main branch closed for renovations, library visitors can now find books on store shelves and in refrigerators.

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Clay Public Library has a new home for now, and it's turning out to be a big hit with visitors.

"They love it," Teddi Gallagher said of her two kids. "They say, 'Can we go to the temporary library forever?' They think it's really cool that it's in a grocery store building."

The move is temporary while the main library undergoes renovations. The library expects construction could take up to two years, with a focus on expanding the "teen" area.

They've turned the aisles and the refrigerated section into bookshelves.

"Our books in the freezer section. That's a popular area," said Director Bob Swanay. "The children's area is in what was formerly the winery section of the store."